Leslie's Prices Equity Offering By Selling Shareholders
- Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million shares by certain stockholders.
- The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8 million shares of common stock.
- Leslie's is not offering any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
- As previously announced, the company also entered into a share repurchase agreement with the selling stockholders, pursuant to which it intends to repurchase an aggregate of 7.5 million shares.
- Price Action: LESL shares are trading lower by 5.34% at $20.38 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas