Leslie's Prices Equity Offering By Selling Shareholders
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Leslie's Prices Equity Offering By Selling Shareholders
  • Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESLhas announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million shares by certain stockholders.
  • The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8 million shares of common stock.
  • Leslie's is not offering any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
  • As previously announced, the company also entered into a share repurchase agreement with the selling stockholders, pursuant to which it intends to repurchase an aggregate of 7.5 million shares.
  • Price Action: LESL shares are trading lower by 5.34% at $20.38 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

