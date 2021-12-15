Conn's Plans $150M Share Repurchase Program
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) Board of Directors has authorized a repurchase program of $150 million of its outstanding stock. The approval will expire on December 14, 2022.
- "The $150 million share repurchase program is the largest in Conn's history and represents approximately 30% of our current market capitalization," said CEO Chandra Holt.
- The company plans to fund this program through available corporate funds, including cash on hand, future cash flow, and drawing on its revolving credit facility.
- Conn held $36.1 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
- Price Action: CONN shares traded higher by 3.74% at $18.60 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
