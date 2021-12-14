DAVIDsTEA Partners With WIPTEC To Improve Order Fulfillment Capabilities
- DAVIDsTEA Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) is partnering with WIPTEC pick, pack & ship, a 3PL provider in Quebec, to outsource its product warehousing, distribution, and shipping activities for Canada and the U.S.
- Through the new logistics model, DAVIDsTEA aims to enhance its distribution capabilities and improve the customer experience across North America.
- DAVIDsTEA will have the ability to scale its e-commerce business and improve delivery times, enabling services like same-day or next-day shipping in key markets.
- The new model will support the fulfillment needs of its 18 Canadian flagship stores and help grow its e-commerce activities.
- Price Action: DTEA shares are trading lower by 2.89% at $3.02 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts