Polaris Partners With Fintech Company Octane
- Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) has signed a multi-year partnership with fintech company Octane Lending Inc to provide customers with the digital process for financing Powersports purchases, effective January 1, 2022.
- Through the partnership, Polaris customers and dealers can make use of Octane's digital lending to finance Polaris Sportsman, RANGER, RZR, & GENERAL off-road vehicles, Polaris snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle, and Slingshot vehicles.
- Through its in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial Inc, Octane will provide full-spectrum credit coverage for prime, first-time, and credit-worthy customers just outside the traditional "prime" range.
- Price Action: PII shares are trading lower by 0.62% at $106.23 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.