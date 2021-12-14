 Skip to main content

Rave Restaurant's Pizza Inn Signs Franchise Deal With Dion Firooznia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
  • Pizza Inn, a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE), has signed a multi-unit development agreement with the franchise business consultant, Dion Firooznia. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Firooznia and his team, operating under the name D2 Restaurant Group, plan to open six buffet restaurants in Tennessee and North Carolina, with the first opening by the end of 2021.
  • Firooznia will open his first Pizza Inn in Tennessee, followed by a second location in North Carolina in the Spring of 2022.
  • Price Action: RAVE shares are trading higher by 6.09% at $1.22 on the last check Tuesday.

