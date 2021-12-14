 Skip to main content

Why Are Helbiz Shares Surging Today?
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZannounced its collaboration with Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Workplace platform.

  • Helbiz has chosen to integrate Workplace from Meta to enable all of its workers to connect and communicate efficiently and effectively by creating Groups, Chat, Meeting Rooms, and LiveVideos.
  • Helbiz expects Workplace to allow employees across different teams in every market it serves to build more direct relationships and bring its remote offices around the world closer together for the first time.
  • In a separate press release, Helbiz revealed the launch of its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) Helbiz division.
  • The new division will group all business sectors, including Helbiz Kitchen, Helbiz Media, and micro-mobility services for the EMEA region, together under one organizational structure.
  • The company has appointed Matteo Mammi as the CEO of the EMEA region, effective January 1, 2022. Mammi will also retain his current role as Global CEO of Helbiz Media and continue to report to Helbiz CEO Salvatore Palella.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 11.8% at $7.76 on the last check Tuesday.

