Callaway Golf Plans $50M Stock Buyback
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 7:28am   Comments

  • Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) said its Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock in the open market or private transactions.
  • The new approval replaces the pre-pandemic repurchase program, which was terminated by the Board of Directors.
  • Callaway held $513.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ELY shares are trading higher by 1.70% at $28.05 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

