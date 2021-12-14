 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Plans To Extract Carbon Dioxide From Atmosphere And Use As Rocket Fuel, Invites Talent
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2021 3:59am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has a plan to draw carbon dioxide from the earth’s atmosphere and use it as rocket fuel.

What Happened: Musk tweeted to his 66.3 million followers on Monday about the new program and invited those interested to join the company.

Posted-In: climate change space SpaceXNews Tech Best of Benzinga

