Volcon Inks Dealership Agreement With Nash Powersports
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
  • Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCNhas inked a dealership agreement with Nash Powersports, an off-road dealership, to bring its line of electric Powersports vehicles to the West Coast. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • "Nash Powersports perfectly represents the kind of dealerships we are looking to work with to bring our products to market," said Melissa Coffey, Director of International Sales and Development.
  • Volcon has secured a design patent for the Exo-Arch Grunt frame in the U.S. and China.
  • Volcon has already added 32 dealers to its roster to bring its lineup to market in the U.S. in 2022.
  • Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 17.6% at $9.41 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

