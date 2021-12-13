Volcon Inks Dealership Agreement With Nash Powersports
- Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) has inked a dealership agreement with Nash Powersports, an off-road dealership, to bring its line of electric Powersports vehicles to the West Coast. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- "Nash Powersports perfectly represents the kind of dealerships we are looking to work with to bring our products to market," said Melissa Coffey, Director of International Sales and Development.
- Volcon has secured a design patent for the Exo-Arch Grunt frame in the U.S. and China.
- Volcon has already added 32 dealers to its roster to bring its lineup to market in the U.S. in 2022.
- Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 17.6% at $9.41 on the last check Monday.
