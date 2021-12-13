 Skip to main content

Lucid Group Joins Nasdaq-100 Index
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
  • Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCIDreported addition to the Nasdaq-100 Index effective before the market opening on December 20, 2021. The company underwent a public listing on Nasdaq in July 2021.
  • "We are proud to join the prestigious Nasdaq-100 Index, a recognition of our progress establishing Lucid in the EV market and our future growth strategy," said CFO Sherry House.
  • The Nasdaq-100 Index is one of the large-cap growth indexes and is designed to measure the performance of 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies based on market capitalization.
  • Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 1.96% at $38.40 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

