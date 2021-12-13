 Skip to main content

Read Why Keybanc Is Bullish On Disney
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 3:11pm   Comments
  • KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel recommends buying The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).
  • While he expects fiscal 2022 to be an investment year, investments reaffirm the company's long-term momentum. The analyst also expects total revenue to grow at a 15% CAGR and Segment OI to grow at a 36% CAGR over the next three years, the fastest in his coverage. 
  • At current levels, investors "significantly underappreciate" Disney's growth potential and likely apply severe discounts to publicly traded peers, Nispel contends. 
  • The analyst has an Overweight rating and a price target of $216 on the shares, implying a 41.4% upside.
  • Walt Disney owns some of the most globally recognized characters, from Mickey Mouse to Luke Skywalker. These characters and others are featured in several Disney theme parks worldwide. Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.26% at $150.79 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021Atlantic EquitiesDowngradesOverweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

