Read Why Keybanc Is Bullish On Disney
- KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel recommends buying The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).
- While he expects fiscal 2022 to be an investment year, investments reaffirm the company's long-term momentum. The analyst also expects total revenue to grow at a 15% CAGR and Segment OI to grow at a 36% CAGR over the next three years, the fastest in his coverage.
- At current levels, investors "significantly underappreciate" Disney's growth potential and likely apply severe discounts to publicly traded peers, Nispel contends.
- The analyst has an Overweight rating and a price target of $216 on the shares, implying a 41.4% upside.
- Walt Disney owns some of the most globally recognized characters, from Mickey Mouse to Luke Skywalker. These characters and others are featured in several Disney theme parks worldwide. Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.26% at $150.79 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for DIS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Atlantic Equities
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
