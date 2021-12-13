 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why Clear Channel Outdoor Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 7:36am   Comments
Share:
Read Why Clear Channel Outdoor Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc's (NYSE: CCO) board authorized a review of strategic alternatives for its European business, including a possible sale.
  • "We believe now is the right time to explore options for our European business, which delivered significant improvements in revenue performance in the third quarter, and we now expect Europe revenue in the fourth quarter to exceed our results in the same period of 2019," said CEO William Eccleshare.
  • As announced back in July, Eccleshare will become the Executive Vice Chairman on January 1, 2022, and Scott Wells will succeed as CEO.
  • Outlook: Clear Channel Outdoor raised its Q4 2021 outlook from $715 million - $740 million to $730 million - $750 million, versus the consensus of $728.8 million.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor reaffirmed Americas revenue to be on the higher end of $360 million - $370 million.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor raised Europe revenue from $335 million - $350 million to $350 million - $360 million.
  • Price Action: CCO shares traded higher by 6.23% at $3.24 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2021
Clear Channel Outdoor Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Guidance Asset Sales Small Cap Management Movers Tech

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com