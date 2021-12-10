Why Are American Virtual Cloud Tech Shares Trading Higher Today?
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ: AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit and mobile customer engagement platform Braidio expanded their partnership.
- The collaboration aims to power next-generation user experiences for a telehealth application and a pet wellness application by a premier veterinary hospital system in the U.S.
- Braidio WorkStreams threads information, knowledge, people, customers, and business tools into a single point of revenue capture and productivity.
- Kandy's cloud-based real-time communications solutions enable Braidio to deliver on the healthcare, financial services, retail, construction, pet wellness, and veterinary medicine industries. Kandy and Braidio are now offering these solutions to Telcom partners and a global ecosystem of 300 million users and millions of enterprises in over 20 countries.
- Price Action: AVCT shares traded higher 55% at $2.92 in the market session on the last check Friday.
