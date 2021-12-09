 Skip to main content

Applied UV Appoints James Alecxih As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
Applied UV Appoints James Alecxih As CEO
  • Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVIhas appointed James Alecxih as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's board, effective December 8, 2021.
  • Alecxih's appointment follows the resignation of Keyoumars Saeed, who served as CEO since June 30, 2020.
  • Before joining Applied UV, Alecxih was President and CEO of Vivebio Scientific, developer of a proprietary vertical flow dried plasma separation device.
  • He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from Le Tourneau University in, Longview Texas.
  • Price Action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 0.70% at $4.98 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management

