Applied UV Appoints James Alecxih As CEO
- Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has appointed James Alecxih as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's board, effective December 8, 2021.
- Alecxih's appointment follows the resignation of Keyoumars Saeed, who served as CEO since June 30, 2020.
- Before joining Applied UV, Alecxih was President and CEO of Vivebio Scientific, developer of a proprietary vertical flow dried plasma separation device.
- He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from Le Tourneau University in, Longview Texas.
- Price Action: AUVI shares are trading lower by 0.70% at $4.98 on the last check Thursday.
