Embark Reports Texas Expansion, Launch Of Autonomous Trucking Lane
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
  • Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ: EMBKexpanded into Texas and launched a new autonomous trucking lane between Houston and San Antonio. 
  • Embark also showcased its new autonomous trucking facility and plans to hire aggressively in the greater Houston area in 2022. 
  • Embark collaborated with the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station to utilize their state-of-the-art test track.
  • Embark plans to work closely with the Center for Autonomous Vehicles and Sensor Systems (CANVASS) and faculty in the J. Mike Walker '66 Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University to perform research and testing as it prepares for its driver-out pilot in 2023.
  • Price Action: EMBK shares traded higher by 0.42% at $9.54 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

