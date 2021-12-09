Embark Reports Texas Expansion, Launch Of Autonomous Trucking Lane
- Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ: EMBK) expanded into Texas and launched a new autonomous trucking lane between Houston and San Antonio.
- Embark also showcased its new autonomous trucking facility and plans to hire aggressively in the greater Houston area in 2022.
- Embark collaborated with the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station to utilize their state-of-the-art test track.
- Embark plans to work closely with the Center for Autonomous Vehicles and Sensor Systems (CANVASS) and faculty in the J. Mike Walker '66 Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University to perform research and testing as it prepares for its driver-out pilot in 2023.
- Price Action: EMBK shares traded higher by 0.42% at $9.54 on the last check Thursday.
