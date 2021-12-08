 Skip to main content

Helbiz Launches AI Helmet Selfie Feature To Promote Safe Riding
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 1:57pm   Comments

  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has pitched a technology and safety solution to promote the use of helmets. Helbiz will first roll out the new feature in Miami and plans to implement it across markets soon.
  •  The new artificial intelligence and facial recognition feature will require users to take a selfie of themselves wearing a helmet to unlock and ride an e-scooter or earn an incentive.
  • Helmets will be attached to each scooter for added convenience and accessibility and will also be available for free online.
  • The company has partnered with several local restaurants and cafes in Brickell, Downtown, and Coconut Grove to provide free helmets.
  • The City of Miami's new regulations will now permit e-scooter riding during the reduced hours of 6 am-9 pm ET.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 0.15% at $8.09 on the last check Wednesday.

