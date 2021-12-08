Rockley Photonics Shares Pop On Preliminary Human Studies Results
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RKLY) completed the first stages of its preliminary human studies, examining the measurement of core body temperature using its non-invasive biomarker sensing platform.
- Rockley's sensing platform has the potential to provide real-time insights about multiple health conditions by allowing the detection of core body temperature from a wearable device like a smartwatch or wristband.
- The Rockley sensing platform uses photonic integrated circuit sensors to generate numerous discrete, narrow-linewidth laser wavelengths across a wide spectral range.
- Rockley's in-house core body temperature studies represent the first in a series of studies designed to evaluate and refine the performance of Rockley's biomarker sensing platform in measuring a wide range of biomarkers.
- Price Action: RKLY shares traded higher by 8.05% at $5.90 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.