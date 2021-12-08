 Skip to main content

Rockley Photonics Shares Pop On Preliminary Human Studies Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RKLYcompleted the first stages of its preliminary human studies, examining the measurement of core body temperature using its non-invasive biomarker sensing platform.
  • Rockley's sensing platform has the potential to provide real-time insights about multiple health conditions by allowing the detection of core body temperature from a wearable device like a smartwatch or wristband.
  • The Rockley sensing platform uses photonic integrated circuit sensors to generate numerous discrete, narrow-linewidth laser wavelengths across a wide spectral range.
  • Rockley's in-house core body temperature studies represent the first in a series of studies designed to evaluate and refine the performance of Rockley's biomarker sensing platform in measuring a wide range of biomarkers.
  • Price Action: RKLY shares traded higher by 8.05% at $5.90 on the last check Wednesday.

