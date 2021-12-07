 Skip to main content

JanOne Enters Option Agreement For Rights To Novel Strategy To Reduce Methamphetamine Use
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
  • JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) has acquired an option agreement for the rights to a novel strategy to reduce methamphetamine (meth) use by activating the Translocator Protein 18 kDa (TSPO). 
  • The agreement with LSU Health Shreveport and other intellectual property relating to TSPO's role in treating meth use disorder (MUD) provides JanOne with an opportunity to identify new drugs to enhance TSPO activity.
  • JanOne anticipates starting a drug discovery program in 2022 to identify a preclinical IND-candidate in 2023.
  • JanOne held Cash and cash equivalents of $2.82 million as of October 2, 2021.
  • Price Action: JAN shares are trading higher by 5.51% at $4.79 on the last check Tuesday.

