Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Appoints Ashley George As CFO, Chris Fallon As CIO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 2:06pm   Comments
Share:
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) division Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group (GPG) has appointed Ashley George as its chief financial officer (CFO) and SVP, global finance.
  • George joined GPG in 2018 as vice president, finance and has over twenty years of experience in finance.
  • George received her undergraduate degree in Finance from Penn State University and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Southern Methodist University.
  • GPG has also appointed Chris Fallon as its new chief information officer (CIO).
  • Fallon received his undergraduate degree from Kent State University and an MBA in finance and technology from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in Chicago.
  • Price Action: FBHS shares are trading higher by 1.70% at $105.82 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

