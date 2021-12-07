Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Appoints Ashley George As CFO, Chris Fallon As CIO
- Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) division Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group (GPG) has appointed Ashley George as its chief financial officer (CFO) and SVP, global finance.
- George joined GPG in 2018 as vice president, finance and has over twenty years of experience in finance.
- George received her undergraduate degree in Finance from Penn State University and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Southern Methodist University.
- GPG has also appointed Chris Fallon as its new chief information officer (CIO).
- Fallon received his undergraduate degree from Kent State University and an MBA in finance and technology from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in Chicago.
- Price Action: FBHS shares are trading higher by 1.70% at $105.82 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management