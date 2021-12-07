 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

B&W Renewable Bags $24M Contract For Waste-To-Energy Project
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
B&W Renewable Bags $24M Contract For Waste-To-Energy Project
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BWreceived a $24 million contract for a new-build waste-to-energy project in Europe.
  • B&W announced it had received limited notice to proceed on the engineering portion of the contract in June 2021.
  • B&W Renewable will design and supply advanced technologies, including a waste-to-energy combustion system and DynaGrate combustion grate, to process recovered solid waste to produce process steam and power while helping eliminate the use of coal as a fuel source.
  • Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 3.24% at $8.92 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Bags $58M Contract To Supply Waste-To-Energy Technology For Power Plant In Europe
91 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
B&W Pockets $5M Contract To Supply Cooling System In Middle East
B&W Inks Agreement To Develop Biomass-To-Hydrogen Clean Energy Project In Australia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com