B&W Renewable Bags $24M Contract For Waste-To-Energy Project
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) received a $24 million contract for a new-build waste-to-energy project in Europe.
- B&W announced it had received limited notice to proceed on the engineering portion of the contract in June 2021.
- B&W Renewable will design and supply advanced technologies, including a waste-to-energy combustion system and DynaGrate combustion grate, to process recovered solid waste to produce process steam and power while helping eliminate the use of coal as a fuel source.
- Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 3.24% at $8.92 on the last check Tuesday.
