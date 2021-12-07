Did Grimes Take A Slam At Elon Musk In Her New 'Player Of Games' Song?

Three months after splitting up with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, the Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes appears to be calling out her ex-lover in her new single, which offers barbed comments about Musk’s preoccupations with gaming and space travel.

What Happened: According to a Buzzfeed report, Grimes’ “Player of Games” has lyrics dedicated to "the greatest gamer." And while Musk is never mentioned directly in the song, Grimes’ lyrics — "I'm in love with the greatest gamer / But he'll always love the game / More than he loves me" — don’t seem like a random observation.

Grimes also ruminates on outer space, citing the Jupiter moon of Europa as the rival for her beloved’s attention.

"Baby would you still love me out on Europa? / Or will you forget? / Baby how can I compare / To the adventure out there?" Grimes stated in the opening lyrics, later singing: "Sail away to the cold expanse of space / Even love couldn't keep you in your place / But can't you love me like that? / Can't you need me like that?"

Why It Matters: When Musk and Grimes split in September after three years together, Musk acknowledged their separation was largely fueled by geography with Grimes concentrating on her work in Los Angeles while Musk moved his business operations from California to Texas.

Grimes and Musk have a son together named X Æ A-12, which they refer to as “Baby X.” The couple were last seen together in public in early September at New York City’s Met Gala and at a party Musk hosted afterward.

While Musk has not publicly commented on “Player of Games,” he liked a tweet by Grimes announcing her latest music endeavor.

Photo: Screen shot of Grimes in the “Player of Games” music video.