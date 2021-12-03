 Skip to main content

Infographic: Could Repairing And Regifting Technology Help With Holiday Tech Shortages?
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2021 5:11pm   Comments
Investors, shoppers and company executives don’t have to look far to hear about chip shortages and supply chain issues heading into the holiday season.

A new report shows that using repaired electronics could help with the issues being caused ahead of the holidays.

What Happened: Out-of-stock items are expected to increase 360% during the holidays compared to the 2019 holiday period, according to Ubreakifix.com.

Electronics are expected to be one of the leading sectors to have out-of-stock items. People are looking for gaming consoles, smartphones, TVs, laptops and tablets during this time and many could be out of luck.

“Supply chain disruptions are hitting the tech industry hard, raising prices by as much as $50 per gadget,” the report says.

Related Link: The Thing Behind The Thing: ASML Powering The World's Semiconductor Companies 

Repairing Devices: The infographic below highlights how repairing and regifting could aid consumers in saving money, improve the supply chain and help the environment.

• The report shows 6.9 million tons of electronics are wasted every year.

• Seven out of 10 consumers have at least one unused device at home.

• Repairing devices could save Americans $40 billion a year.

ubif-holidaytech.png

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Chip Shortage electronics holiday shopping infographic Supply ChainNews Tech Best of Benzinga

