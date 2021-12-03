Capstone Secures C600S Order For Use In Austrian Fiber Manufacturing Plant
- Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) stated that its distributor in Austria and Germany, Wels Strom GmbH, has been contracted by IFG Asota to provide a Combined Heat and Power system plus a 10-year Factory Protection Plan (FPP) for their fiber manufacturing plant in Linz, Austria.
- The new system will be built around a Capstone C600S and provide on-site power for the facility operations and manufacturing process. In order to use the residual heat after the waste heat flue, IFG Asota will install a new low-temperature system for production.
- The contract includes Capstone's 10-year FPP maintenance program and unscheduled maintenance for the life of the energy system.
- Price Action: CGRN shares are trading lower by 5.86% at $4.18 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks