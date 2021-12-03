What's Going On With Tesla's Stock?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower after the company's CEO, Elon Musk, sold about $1 billion of company stock.

Elon Musk sold 934,091 shares worth nearly $1.01 billion in order to fulfill his tax obligations.

Weakness also possibly related to reports suggesting the China Market Regulator announced Tesla has recalled 21,599 China-made vehicles.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally.

Tesla's stock was trading about 5.2% lower at $1,028.67 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $539.49.