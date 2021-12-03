 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Tesla's Stock?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower after the company's CEO, Elon Musk, sold about $1 billion of company stock.

Elon Musk sold 934,091 shares worth nearly $1.01 billion in order to fulfill his tax obligations.

Weakness also possibly related to reports suggesting the China Market Regulator announced Tesla has recalled 21,599 China-made vehicles.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally.

Tesla's stock was trading about 5.2% lower at $1,028.67 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $539.49.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk why it's movingNews Insider Trades

