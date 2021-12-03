 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trane Technologies Names CEO Dave Regnery As Chair Of Board; Boosts Dividend By 14%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 7:36am   Comments
Share:
Trane Technologies Names CEO Dave Regnery As Chair Of Board; Boosts Dividend By 14%
  • Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) intends to raise its dividend by 14% from 1Q22. The quarterly dividend will increase from $0.59 to $0.67 per share, increasing annually from $2.36 to $2.68 per share.
  • "When combined with our dividend increase of 11% in the first quarter of 2021, the annual dividend is expected to be up 26% since the separation of our industrial businesses and the launch of Trane Technologies in March of 2020," said CEO Dave Regnery.
  • Separately, the company announced the appointment of CEO Dave Regnery as chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2022.
  • Regnery succeeds Mike Lamach, who has served as executive chair through the CEO transition and will retire from the company on December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: TT shares closed higher by 3.09% at $190.56 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TT)

Analyst Ratings For Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies Clocks 6% Revenue Growth In Q3, Misses Consensus; Reaffirms FY21 Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021
Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 5 Building Products Stocks With Mixed Ratings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com