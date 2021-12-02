PAE's Bravour Secures €95M Contract From NATO For Vehicle Services In Europe
- PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) subsidiary Bravour Leistungen GmbH based in Germany, has secured a €95 million (~$107.4 million) single-award, IDIQ contract from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Support and Procurement Agency.
- The three-year award has two option years extension. Under this contract, Bravour will provide services for U.S. military vehicles at facilities throughout Europe.
- In addition to vehicle services supporting NATO efforts, Bravour delivers solutions for various NSPA initiatives across Europe.
- Price Action: PAE shares traded lower by 0.40% at $9.89 on the last check Thursday.
