PAE's Bravour Secures €95M Contract From NATO For Vehicle Services In Europe
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 2:42pm   Comments

  • PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) subsidiary Bravour Leistungen GmbH based in Germany, has secured a €95 million (~$107.4 million) single-award, IDIQ contract from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Support and Procurement Agency.
  • The three-year award has two option years extension. Under this contract, Bravour will provide services for U.S. military vehicles at facilities throughout Europe.
  • In addition to vehicle services supporting NATO efforts, Bravour delivers solutions for various NSPA initiatives across Europe.
  • Price Action: PAE shares traded lower by 0.40% at $9.89 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

