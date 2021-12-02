ON24 Shares Gain On Sanctioning $50M Share Buyback Program
- Cloud-based hybrid engagement platform ON24 Inc's (NYSE: ONTF) board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million.
- The repurchase program has an 18-month term, and ON24 expects repurchases under the program to extend over multiple quarters.
- ON24 held $399.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
- Price Action: ONTF shares traded higher by 7.63% at $16.36 on the last check Thursday.
