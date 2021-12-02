 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ON24 Shares Gain On Sanctioning $50M Share Buyback Program
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
ON24 Shares Gain On Sanctioning $50M Share Buyback Program
  • Cloud-based hybrid engagement platform ON24 Inc's (NYSE: ONTFboard authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million.
  • The repurchase program has an 18-month term, and ON24 expects repurchases under the program to extend over multiple quarters.
  • ON24 held $399.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
  • Price Action: ONTF shares traded higher by 7.63% at $16.36 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ONTF)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Buybacks Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com