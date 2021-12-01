 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioHiTech Bags Multi-Unit Food Waste Digester Order From Villanova University
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
BioHiTech Bags Multi-Unit Food Waste Digester Order From Villanova University
  • BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: BHTGreceived an order for three Revolution Digesters from Villanova University. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • BioHiTech works with multiple institutions of higher learning to provide educational opportunities about waste management and new technologies to achieve sustainability goals.
  • BioHiTech noted sustainable dining practices and waste reduction is stressed throughout Villanova's dining operations.
  • Price Action: BHTG shares are trading lower by 3.57% at $0.86 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BHTG)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
BioHiTech Global Bags Food Waste Digester Order From Carnival
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com