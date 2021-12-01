BioHiTech Bags Multi-Unit Food Waste Digester Order From Villanova University
- BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: BHTG) received an order for three Revolution Digesters from Villanova University. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- BioHiTech works with multiple institutions of higher learning to provide educational opportunities about waste management and new technologies to achieve sustainability goals.
- BioHiTech noted sustainable dining practices and waste reduction is stressed throughout Villanova's dining operations.
- Price Action: BHTG shares are trading lower by 3.57% at $0.86 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts