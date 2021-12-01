Tattooed Chef Appoints Gaspare Guarrasi As COO
- Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF) has appointed Gaspare Guarrasi as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective November 29, 2021.
- Guarrasi will be responsible for the company's global operations and production and will report to Sam Galletti, President, and CEO.
- Tattooed Chef's current COO, Stephanie Dieckmann, will remain with the company as Chief Financial Officer.
- Before joining Tattooed Chef as Director of Operations in August 2021, Guarrasi served as the CEO of Frog Environmental and Stormwater Systems from 2007 to 2020.
- He holds a B.S. in Accounting from California State University at Long Beach.
- Price Action: TTCF shares are trading higher by 1.80% at $16.38 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
