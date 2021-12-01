 Skip to main content

Tattooed Chef Appoints Gaspare Guarrasi As COO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 8:40am   Comments
  • Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF) has appointed Gaspare Guarrasi as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective November 29, 2021. 
  • Guarrasi will be responsible for the company's global operations and production and will report to Sam Galletti, President, and CEO. 
  • Tattooed Chef's current COO, Stephanie Dieckmann, will remain with the company as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Before joining Tattooed Chef as Director of Operations in August 2021, Guarrasi served as the CEO of Frog Environmental and Stormwater Systems from 2007 to 2020.
  • He holds a B.S. in Accounting from California State University at Long Beach.
  • Price Action: TTCF shares are trading higher by 1.80% at $16.38 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

