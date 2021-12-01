 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio To Waive Off Subsidy Amount To Buyers Who Book Vehicles Before Year-End
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2021 6:01am   Comments
Share:
Nio To Waive Off Subsidy Amount To Buyers Who Book Vehicles Before Year-End

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) is waiving off the current subsidy amount to buyers who place orders this year but only receive deliveries in 2022, cnEVpost reported on Wednesday, citing a company update.

What Happened: The Shanghai, China-based Nio said customers who pay a deposit for the ES8, ES6 and EC6 before the end of this year and receive delivery by March 31, 2022, would get the subsidy at the Chinese national subsidy rate for 2021.

Individual customers who place orders for models with the 75-kWh standard range battery pack would still be eligible for a subsidy of RMB 16,200 ($2,545), while those opting for the 100-kWh long-range battery pack will receive a subsidy of RMB 18,000 ($2,826).

See Also: Nio Stages Bounceback As November Deliveries Rise 105% To Hit New Monthly Record

Why It Matters: China’s state-led subsidy is expected to decline each year, by 10%, 20% and 30%, from 2020-2022, as announced earlier. 

The subsidies are based on when the customers secure the license plate and not when they have placed the order.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 3.29% lower at $39.13 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Nio Stages Comeback As November Deliveries Rise 105% To Hit New Monthly Record
Chinese Budget-EV Startup Neta Reports 372% Rise In November Deliveries
Alibaba Falls But These Stocks Are Striking Major Gains In Hong Kong As Hang Seng Rebounds
Alibaba, JD, Tencent And Nio Rival Xpeng Fall As Hang Seng Extends Losses, Li Auto Strikes Gains
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rival Li Auto Strike Gains Even As Hang Seng Extends Losses Amid Macau Gambling Crackdown
EV Week In Review: Tesla Hikes Prices Amid Supply Chain Challenges, XPeng Impresses With Q3, Rivian Sounds Out R13 Delay, LA Auto Show And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com