Atlas Air Inks Long-Term Extension Of Agreement With DB Schenker
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW), through its subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc., extended its partnership with Schenker Flight Services GmbH (DB Schenker) to provide transpacific service. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Atlas Air's relationship with DB Schenker includes supporting its global network by providing charter capacity service.
- The new arrangement builds on the 2020 agreement, extending the dedicated capacity, which Atlas Air provides on multiple flights every week.
- Price Action: AAWW shares are trading lower by 3.79% at $87.22 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas