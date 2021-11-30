 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Atlas Air Inks Long-Term Extension Of Agreement With DB Schenker
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Share:
Atlas Air Inks Long-Term Extension Of Agreement With DB Schenker
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW), through its subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc., extended its partnership with Schenker Flight Services GmbH (DB Schenker) to provide transpacific service. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Atlas Air's relationship with DB Schenker includes supporting its global network by providing charter capacity service.
  • The new arrangement builds on the 2020 agreement, extending the dedicated capacity, which Atlas Air provides on multiple flights every week.
  • Price Action: AAWW shares are trading lower by 3.79% at $87.22 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAWW)

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs Insider Sold Over $150K In Company Stock
Atlas Air Partners With Alibaba's Cainiao To Enhance Shipping Efficiency
Atlas Air Worldwide Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sees Q4 Revenue Above Consensus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com