2U's edX, MathWorks Launch MATLAB Course Offering
- MathWorks, in partnership with 2U Inc's (NASDAQ: TWOU) online learning platform, edX, announced the availability of MATLAB Essentials, an introductory course on the widely used programming environment, through edX.
- Engineers and scientists worldwide use MATLAB to build advanced applications in machine learning, deep learning, signal processing, communications, image processing, and control systems.
- Students of the course will master the essentials of MATLAB to perform data visualization, data analysis, programming, and app design interactively with minimum time writing code. The course takes approximately four weeks.
- Price Action: TWOU shares are trading lower by 1.67% at $22.99 on the last check Tuesday.
