 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2U's edX, MathWorks Launch MATLAB Course Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
2U's edX, MathWorks Launch MATLAB Course Offering
  • MathWorks, in partnership with 2U Inc's (NASDAQ: TWOU) online learning platform, edX, announced the availability of MATLAB Essentials, an introductory course on the widely used programming environment, through edX.
  • Engineers and scientists worldwide use MATLAB to build advanced applications in machine learning, deep learning, signal processing, communications, image processing, and control systems.
  • Students of the course will master the essentials of MATLAB to perform data visualization, data analysis, programming, and app design interactively with minimum time writing code. The course takes approximately four weeks.
  • Price Action: TWOU shares are trading lower by 1.67% at $22.99 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWOU)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
2U Partners With National University Of Singapore For Twelve New Short Courses
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com