 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Visa's Debt Overview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
Visa's Debt Overview

 

Over the past three months, shares of Visa (NYSE:V) moved lower by 12.80%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Visa has.

Visa's Debt

According to the Visa's most recent balance sheet as reported on November 18, 2021, total debt is at $20.98 billion, with $19.98 billion in long-term debt and $999.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $16.49 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $4.49 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering Visa's $82.90 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.25. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Shareholders Look At Debt?

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

Visa's Debt Overview

 

 

Related Articles (V)

Bitcoin On Track To Settle $45 Trillion In 2021, Quadruple Visa's Volume: Ark Invest
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
All You Need To Know In Fintech For November 26, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
A Look Into Visa's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-DebtNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com