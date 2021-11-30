 Skip to main content

Array Technologies To Offer $325M Of Convertible Senior Notes
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:08am   Comments
  • Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) intends to offer $325 million of senior convertible notes due 2028 in a private placement.
  • Array also intends to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $48.75 million of Notes.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds, along with cash on hand and/or borrowings and the issuance of up to $100.0 million of Series A Preferred Stock, to pay the cash consideration for acquisition of Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland, S.L. and the cost of the capped call transactions.
  • Price Action: ARRY shares are trading lower by 10.6% at $20.44 during the pre-market session on Tuesday.

