Kratos Pockets $4.1M Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Contract
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc's (NASDAQ: KTOS) Kratos Unmanned Systems Division (KUSD) has received a $4.1 million contract award from an international customer for unmanned aerial target drone system aircraft and related services.
- Kratos plans to perform work under this contract at secure Kratos manufacturing facilities and customer locations.
- The company did not disclose additional information about this contract award, citing competitive, security-related, and other considerations.
- Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $20.07 on the last check Monday.
