Kratos Pockets $4.1M Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Contract
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc's (NASDAQ: KTOS) Kratos Unmanned Systems Division (KUSD) has received a $4.1 million contract award from an international customer for unmanned aerial target drone system aircraft and related services.
  • Kratos plans to perform work under this contract at secure Kratos manufacturing facilities and customer locations.
  • The company did not disclose additional information about this contract award, citing competitive, security-related, and other considerations.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 0.10% at $20.07 on the last check Monday.

