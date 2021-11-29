Dana JV To Build New Electrodynamics Facility In Sweden
Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) announced that its Dana TM4 joint venture is establishing a new manufacturing facility in Åmål, Sweden, to initially produce electric motors for the mobility industry. Dana TM4 is a JV between Dana and renewable energy producer Hydro-Québec.
- The $50 million fully sustainable operations have received $10.7 million in support from the Swedish business development community.
- Dana expects the new facility to boost its ability to deliver clean-energy technologies and fully integrated e-Propulsion systems across all mobility markets.
- The facility is expected to open in late 2022 and will produce a range of Dana TM4 Motive high-speed electric motors for vehicles that will begin production in the first half of 2023.
- Price Action: DAN shares are trading lower by 1.36% at $22.41 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.