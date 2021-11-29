 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dana JV To Build New Electrodynamics Facility In Sweden
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Dana JV To Build New Electrodynamics Facility In Sweden

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) announced that its Dana TM4 joint venture is establishing a new manufacturing facility in Åmål, Sweden, to initially produce electric motors for the mobility industry. Dana TM4 is a JV between Dana and renewable energy producer Hydro-Québec.

  • The $50 million fully sustainable operations have received $10.7 million in support from the Swedish business development community. 
  • Dana expects the new facility to boost its ability to deliver clean-energy technologies and fully integrated e-Propulsion systems across all mobility markets.
  • The facility is expected to open in late 2022 and will produce a range of Dana TM4 Motive high-speed electric motors for vehicles that will begin production in the first half of 2023.
  • Price Action: DAN shares are trading lower by 1.36% at $22.41 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAN)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Dana Shares Plummet On Q3 Earnings Miss, FY21 Outlook Cut
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Earnings Preview: Dana
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com