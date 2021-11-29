 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Li-Cycle Announces Collaboration With Arrival In Effort To Improve Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 6:13am   Comments
Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced a collaboration with Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), a global company that is on a mission to improve air quality with affordable electric solutions produced by local microfactories.

What Happened: Through this newly established collaboration, Li-Cycle and Arrival will work together on thought leadership initiatives and R&D efforts to improve lithium-ion battery recycling while also working together to improve the efficiency of the EV battery supply chain in the U.S. and Europe.

“Ensuring end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles is something we are very passionate about at Arrival. This is why we are so thrilled to partner with Li-Cycle to drive sustainability in the EV industry through the advancement of EV lithium-ion battery recycling,” said Deepen Somaiya, Global VP of Sustainability for Arrival. “We look forward to working together with them to create sustainable, end-to-end solutions that will help us drive radical impact.”

Why It Matters: By utilizing Li-Cycle’s commercial lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, the end-of-life batteries from Arrival’s EV fleets in the U.S. and Europe can be transformed into battery-grade material that could be used to produce new batteries for new Arrival vehicles.

Li-Cycle’s technologies will facilitate Arrival’s ability to minimize the lifecycle impact of batteries, improving its recycling and resource recovery infrastructure. At the same time, Arrival will support Li-Cycle’s ability to advance its patented technologies in line with next-generation battery technology.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Arrival to drive technological innovation in battery recycling while creating a truly sustainable closed-loop battery supply chain in the EV industry,” said Kunal Phalpher, Chief Strategy Officer of Li-Cycle. “This strategic commercial partnership demonstrates our ability to meet emerging new customer demands as we continue to scale our proven, commercial lithium-ion recycling technology globally.

Price Action: LICY shares are up 5.31% at $13.08 premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

