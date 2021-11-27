 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

El Salvador Buys 100 More Bitcoin As Apex Cryptocurrency Corrects

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2021 5:50pm   Comments
Share:
El Salvador Buys 100 More Bitcoin As Apex Cryptocurrency Corrects

The government of El Salvador recently purchased 100 additional Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), President Nayib Bukele announced the news in a tweet on Friday.

The price of Bitcoin fell about 8% on Friday to around $54,237, as the crypto and equity markets corrected over uncertainty about a newly discovered COVID-19 variant named Omicron, labeled by the World Health Organization on Friday as a “variant of concern,” its most serious category.

Bitcoin has been legal tender in El Salvador since September, after the country’s legislature passed the Bitcoin Law. An initiative that was spearheaded by Bukele.

As of Oct. 28, the country had purchased 1,120 bitcoins. Bukele has argued that the apex cryptocurrency will help millions of Salvadorans living abroad send remittances back home. He has also said it will bring financial inclusion, investment, tourism, and development.

Bukele said that El Salvador plans to build an entire city based on bitcoin. It will be located along the Gulf of Fonseca near a volcano. The government plans on locating a power plant by the volcano to provide energy for both the city and bitcoin mining, the president said.

Related Link: Is Using Cryptocurrency for Large Real Estate Purchases Becoming a Reality in Latin America?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Popular Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Say Bitcoin Bull Run Is Not Over
More Than $750M Worth Of Crypto Positions Liquidated On Concerns Over New COVID-19 Variant 'Omicron'
Shiba Inu Weathers Crypto Sell-off Relatively Better, Becomes The First Memecoin To List In South Korea
Stocks Down On Concerns Over New COVID-19 Strain
$893M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
Hello Pal: Why This Dogecoin, Litecoin Penny Stock Miner Looks Set For A Reversal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com