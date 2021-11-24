Trailer For 'DC League Of Super-Pets' Goes Online

Warner Bros. Animation, a division of AT&T (NYSE: T), has released its first trailer for “DC League of Super-Pets,” a new feature that brings members of the animal kingdom into the Justice League.

What Happened: In this production, Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto, the canine companion of Superman (John Krasinski). After Lex Luthor incapacitates Superman, Krypto recruits the denizens of an animal shelter that were unexpectedly given superpowers to save the day.

The eponymous super-pets include a hound with super strength (Kevin Hart), a pig that can grow to behemothic size instantly (Vanessa Bayer), a turtle that can move at extraordinary speed (Natasha Lyonne) and a squirrel who can shoot electricity from his front paws (Diego Luna).

Why It Happened: This is the second DC film for Johnson, who also has co-producer credit on “DC League of Super-Pets." He co-produced and stars in “Black Adam,” which is scheduled for a release via Warner Bros. on July 29, 2022.

This also marks the fourth teaming of Johnson and Hart, who were paired in the 2016 comedy “Central Intelligence” and the 2017 and 2019 entries in the “Jumanji” franchise; Hart made an uncredited gag appearance in Johnson's 2019 "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw."

“DC League of Super-Pets” is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 20, 2022, with a streaming premiere on HBO Max 45 days after it hits the big screen.

Photo: Warner Bros.