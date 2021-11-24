 Skip to main content

Alibaba Faces Another Setback As Ant's Major Investor Slashes Valuation: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 9:08am   Comments
  • U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus, a major global investor in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) backed Ant Group, slashed its valuation of the Chinese fintech by 15% to below $200 billion, Reuters reports.
  • Warburg also changed its valuation methodology, citing "regulatory developments and the impact of ongoing restructuring."
  • Concerns also loom over the revival of Ant's botched-up mega IPO over uncertainties associated with Ant's revamp of its payments-to-loans business.
  • Warburg was a prominent investor in Ant's 2018 private fundraising.
  • The report added that Warburg cut Ant's valuation to $191 billion in September from the $224 billion in June, falling short of $315 billion valuations touted during its IPO.
  • Related Content: How Alibaba's Ant Group Proposes To Revive Its IPO?
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.25% at $134 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

