Alibaba Faces Another Setback As Ant's Major Investor Slashes Valuation: Reuters
- U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus, a major global investor in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) backed Ant Group, slashed its valuation of the Chinese fintech by 15% to below $200 billion, Reuters reports.
- Warburg also changed its valuation methodology, citing "regulatory developments and the impact of ongoing restructuring."
- Concerns also loom over the revival of Ant's botched-up mega IPO over uncertainties associated with Ant's revamp of its payments-to-loans business.
- Warburg was a prominent investor in Ant's 2018 private fundraising.
- The report added that Warburg cut Ant's valuation to $191 billion in September from the $224 billion in June, falling short of $315 billion valuations touted during its IPO.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.25% at $134 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
