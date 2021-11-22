 Skip to main content

MasterClass Debuts Online Drumming Course Taught By Ringo Starr
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2021 6:50pm   Comments
The online education platform MasterClass has launched a 12-part course on how to play the drums with a teacher who knows a thing or two on the subject: Ringo Starr.

What Happened: Variety reports that Starr’s class consists of a dozen video lessons totaling one hour and 49 minutes of instructional time. The course will cover the basics of drumming and songwriting along with “playing with feeling,” and Starr will offer “candid storytelling” related to his life and music career.

“If I can give any piece of advice, it’s to love what you’re doing,” Starr said in a statement issued by MasterClass. “In my class, I will not only teach members how to get started with drums but share how to bring creativity into anything they are passionate about and inspire them to work at something they love.”

Starr’s class is included in MasterClass’ annual membership, where plans start at $180 per year.

Why It Matters: Starr is the latest celebrity recruited by MasterClass to offer video classes related to the entertainment field.

Earlier in the year, the company offers courses by Metallica on how to be a band, Oscar-winning director James Cameron on filmmaking, Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress/writer Issa Rae on breaking into Hollywood and “The Simpsons” star Nancy Cartwright on online voice acting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: drumming MasterClass online education Ringo Starr

