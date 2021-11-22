Bobby Flay Overcomes Stalled Contract Talks To Ink 3-Year Deal With Food Network

Bobby Flay has reached a new contract with the Food Network, a division of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA), one month after news circulated the celebrity chef might be leaving the network after 27 years when contract negotiations stalled over financial issues.

What Happened: According to a Variety report, Flay and Food Network agreed on a new three-year contract that includes an expansion of content opportunities for Flay’s Rock Shrimp Productions. The financial aspects of the contract were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to continue Bobby Flay’s long-standing relationship with Food Network,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network and food streaming content for Discovery. “He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit and his trademark ability to share a deep passion for food.”

Why It Happened: Flay told Variety that while contract negotiations with Food Network were often difficult, he was unable to find another media platform which fit his needs.

“I have an amazing family at Food Network and a great foundation,” Flay said. “And I have a sizable library of food television here. I’m a lucky person — I grew up in a time when this country finally decided that food was important.”

Since joining Food Network in 1994, Flay has been one of its most prominent and popular stars. He has hosted 16 different series on both the network and its’ spinoff Cooking Channel including “Boy Meets Grill” and “Beat Bobby Flay,” and has made guest appearances on several of the network’s highly-rated programs such as “Iron Chef” and “Chopped.”

Outside of Food Network, Flay authored 14 cookbooks and had a talk show on Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI). He operates restaurants in New York City and Las Vegas and has an ownership stake in the Bobby’s Burger Palace chain.

Photo: Food Network