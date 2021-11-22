 Skip to main content

Tesla Insider Sold Over $1.3M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Zachary Kirkhorn, Insider at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), made a large insider sell on November 17, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla at a price of $1,064. The total transaction amounted to $1,329,388.

Following the transaction, Kirkhorn still owns 53,662 shares of the company, worth $63,975,299.00.

Tesla shares are trading up 4.85% at $1192.19 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

