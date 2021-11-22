 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says Tesla Model S Plaid To 'Probably' Make It To China In March
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2021 4:32am   Comments
Elon Musk Says Tesla Model S Plaid To 'Probably' Make It To China In March

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric sedan Model S's Plaid variant is expected to be launched in China in March, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday.

What Happened: Musk revealed the tentative timeline in a Twitter post without sharing further details. 

Probably around March

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021

The Model S Plaid is priced at $169,598 (RMB 1,059,990) in China, as per Tesla China website, which shows the current delivery time for Model S Plaid to be at the end of next year.

Tesla began delivering the Model S Plaid electric vehicle in June this year. The delivery event was live streamed. 

Musk in a separate tweet on Sunday said the "Model S Plaid is “sickkkk.”

See Also:Tesla Hikes Model S Plaid Price By $10,000 As It Cancels The Premium Version

Why It Matters: The Model S Plaid is a performance variant of Tesla's Model S five-door EV sedan that was launched in 2012. 

Tesla had in June, days before the official launch, raised the price of the Model S Plaid variant and canceled plans to make a more expensive variant of its flagship Model S sedan.

Tesla says the Plaid version of Model S would have a 390-mile range battery — the company's best, with 1,020 horsepower and be able to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in under two seconds.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.71% higher at $1,137.06 a share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

