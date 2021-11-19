Lottery.com CEO Discusses Global Affiliate Marketing Program in New Video

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced that its CEO and Co-Founder, Tony DiMatteo, has recorded a video in which he outlines the strategy, capabilities, and outlook of Lottery.com’s Global Affiliate Marketing Program as well as other growth initiatives. “Our Global Affiliate Marketing Program is a long-term strategic component of our business plan, which we believe will create multiple revenue streams and grow our B2B2C user base, leading to ongoing sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 and beyond,” DiMatteo said. “The program is specifically designed to give our affiliates a white-glove experience and provide them with the tools to assist with increasing sales of Lottery.com products.”

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit www.Lottery.com.

