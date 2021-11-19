Donald Trump To Release First Post-Presidency Book

Former President Donald Trump will be releasing his first book since leaving office in January, to be published by an independent startup owned by his son.

What Happened: According to a Washington Examiner report, the coffee table-style “Our Journey Together” includes 300 official White House photographs taken during Trump’s administration, with many of the photographs being published for the first time.

“Every photograph has been handpicked by me and every caption is mine, some in my own handwriting,” said Trump in a statement.

“Our Journey Together” is being published by Winning Team Publishing, a startup founded by the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and former advisor Sergio Gor. The book will be available on Dec. 7 through the 45books.com website for $74.99, with an autographed copy by Trump selling for $229.99.

Why It Matters: The tradition of former presidents penning autobiographical books after leaving office dates back to Ulysses S. Grant, whose “Personal Memoirs of U.S. Grant” dealt with his military career; the book was published shortly after his death in 1885. The tradition was revived in the post-World War II era when Harry S Truman authored a two-volume memoir across 1955 and 1956 about his tumultuous presidency.

Trump is no stranger to the publishing world. The 1987 book “The Art of the Deal,” which he created in collaboration with Tony Schwartz, became a major best-seller that he leveraged to further his business and political endeavors. He would later have his name as author or co-author on 10 more books, the most recent being “Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again,” published in 2015 by Simon & Schuster, a ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) company.

Photo: Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons