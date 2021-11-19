 Skip to main content

Tesla Has Already Begun Retrofitting USB Ports As Supply Chain Issues Seem to Lessen

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
Earlier this week, it was reported that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was delivering some Model 3 and Y vehicles with missing USB C ports and wireless charging. This was due to supply chain issues. Other manufacturers are also leaving out parts, like touch screens, heated seats and steering wheels

Now, according to Teslarati, it seems Tesla is already installing these parts in customers' cars. According to the owner of a Model 3, the vehicle that was delivered didn't have USB C ports or wireless charging. About one week after delivery, Tesla came to their home with mobile service and added the parts free of charge.

Compared to other manufacturers, this seems like the ideal solution. While GM was offering $150 to $500 credit for missing features that will never be replaced, Tesla owners get the full function of their vehicle, just slightly delayed.

Of course, customers also have the choice to delay delivery and wait for another vehicle with all features already in place. But with supply shortages affecting even used vehicles, it may not be the best choice. 

Photo: Tesla Model Y Courtesy of Tesla

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

