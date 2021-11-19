Facebook Flexes Financial Muscle To Break Into Live Audio Market
- Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is offering musicians and celebrities payments to host Live Audio Rooms, the Information reports.
- In recent weeks, the production companies working for Facebook, owned by Meta (MVRS), have contacted music artists and social media stars offering payment packages to host Facebook Live Audio Rooms.
- The packages ranged from hundreds of thousands of dollars over several sessions that have exceeded the amount paid by rival social audio app Clubhouse.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 3.03% at $348.93 in the market session on the last check Friday.
