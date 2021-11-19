 Skip to main content

Facebook Flexes Financial Muscle To Break Into Live Audio Market
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
Facebook Flexes Financial Muscle To Break Into Live Audio Market
  • Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is offering musicians and celebrities payments to host Live Audio Rooms, the Information reports
  • In recent weeks, the production companies working for Facebook, owned by Meta (MVRS), have contacted music artists and social media stars offering payment packages to host Facebook Live Audio Rooms.
  • The packages ranged from hundreds of thousands of dollars over several sessions that have exceeded the amount paid by rival social audio app Clubhouse.
  • Related Content: Facebook, Instagram To Pay Content Creators $1B Through 2022 Amid Rising Competition From TikTok, YouTube
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 3.03% at $348.93 in the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

