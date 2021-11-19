 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arrival To Raise $307M Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 5:36am   Comments
Share:
Arrival To Raise $307M Via Equity Offering
  • Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) has upsized its public follow-on offering to 32.37 million ordinary shares (previously 25 million shares) at a public offering price of $9.50 per share.
  • The offer price represents a 4% discount on the company’s closing price as of November 18, 2021.
  • The follow-on offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021.
  • Arrival has granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to 4.8 million additional ordinary shares.
  • Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc, and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as underwriters of the follow-on offering.
  • Price Action: ARVL shares closed lower by 7.64% at $9.91 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARVL)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Cramer Gives His Take On Change Healthcare, Veru And More
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com