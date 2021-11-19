AMD, MediaTek Collaborate To Power Next Gen AMD Laptops For Gaming, Streaming, Video Chatting
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKF) collaborated to co-engineer Wi-Fi solutions, starting with the AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E modules containing MediaTek's new Filogic 330P chipset.
- The Filogic 330P chipset will power next-generation AMD Ryzen-series laptops and desktop PCs in 2022 and beyond, delivering fast Wi-Fi speeds with low latency and less interference from other signals.
- Additionally, MediaTek showcased the new MediaTek Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A system-on-chips (SoCs), which both integrate a microprocessor (MCU), AI engine, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems, and a power management unit (PMU) into a single chip.
- Filogic 130A also integrates an audio digital signal processor to allow device makers to easily add voice assistants and other services into their products.
- These all-in-one solutions deliver energy-efficient, reliable, and high-performance connectivity in small form factor designs ideal for many IoT devices.
- Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.76% at $156.50 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
