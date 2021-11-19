 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMD, MediaTek Collaborate To Power Next Gen AMD Laptops For Gaming, Streaming, Video Chatting
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 6:02am   Comments
Share:
AMD, MediaTek Collaborate To Power Next Gen AMD Laptops For Gaming, Streaming, Video Chatting
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKFcollaborated to co-engineer Wi-Fi solutions, starting with the AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E modules containing MediaTek's new Filogic 330P chipset. 
  • The Filogic 330P chipset will power next-generation AMD Ryzen-series laptops and desktop PCs in 2022 and beyond, delivering fast Wi-Fi speeds with low latency and less interference from other signals.
  • Additionally, MediaTek showcased the new MediaTek Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A system-on-chips (SoCs), which both integrate a microprocessor (MCU), AI engine, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems, and a power management unit (PMU) into a single chip. 
  • Filogic 130A also integrates an audio digital signal processor to allow device makers to easily add voice assistants and other services into their products. 
  • These all-in-one solutions deliver energy-efficient, reliable, and high-performance connectivity in small form factor designs ideal for many IoT devices.
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 0.76% at $156.50 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + MDTKF)

Nvidia Is on Top But AMD Awaits in the Metaverse
Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades Spotted
Ford Teams With GlobalFoundries On Semiconductor Manufacturing Pact
Why AMD Shares Are Rising Today
You Ask, We Analyze: Why Array Technologies Stock Looks Set For New Highs
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com